Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that adult charges against four suspects in the deadly I-75 rock throwing case can be dismissed.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office asked to dismiss the adult charges against Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne, Trevor Gray, Alexzander Miller last year. Instead, prosecutors want to charge the four suspects as juveniles so they can receive treatment in the juvenile justice system.

Genesee County judge Joseph Farah denied a request to drop the adult charges. However, a three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that judges cannot exercise the level of authority over which charges a prosecutor files that Farah imposed.

The appeals court ordered the adult charges against the four suspects to be dropped at Leyton’s request.

The suspects are accused of throwing rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto the southbound lanes of I-75 in Vienna Township in October 2017. One of the rocks crashed through a work van and killed 32-year-old Kenneth White, who was riding as a passenger.

The four younger suspects were 15 or 16 years old at the time, but prosecutors initially charged them as adults with second-degree murder.

During the years-long legal process, defense attorneys representing the four suspects developed a plan for the teens to plead guilty to manslaughter and be sentenced as juveniles. Farah rejected that deal, after which Leyton announced a plan to withdraw the adult charges and file new juvenile charges against them.

If sentenced as juveniles, the court would have oversight of their treatment and education until they turn 21.

A fifth suspect, Kyle Anger, was 17 when the incident occurred and went through the adult court system. He was sentenced to 39 months behind bars and released from custody in January.

Miller was released from custody on $25,000 bond last summer while awaiting further court proceedings. Gray, Payne and Sekelsky have remained in jail since the incident nearly three and a half years ago.

