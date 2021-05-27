Ascension Michigan hospitals loosen visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Declining spread of COVID-19 is allowing Ascension Michigan hospitals to allow more visitors for patients.

The four Mid-Michigan hospitals now will allow at least one visitor per patient throughout their stay based on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The changes affect Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension Standish Hospital and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.

Visitors to each hospital must be at least 18 years old and not suffer from any underlying medical conditions. COVID-19 vaccine status does not affect who can and cannot visit patients at Ascension hospitals.

Visitors can include someone to help make medical decisions, assist with patient care or support the patient. Labor and delivery patients can have one visitor in addition to a midwife or doula while religious visits do not count as a visitor.

One visitor per patient is allowed for outpatient surgeries, radiology services or laboratory work.

Two parents or guardians are allowed for pediatric patients age 21 or younger.

Visiting restrictions at Ascension Michigan hospitals do not apply to patients nearing the end of their lives. Management can make other exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

All visitors must complete a medical screening before they can enter the hospitals. Once inside, they must wear a mask provided by the facility and remain with the patient or in a designated waiting area at all times.

Visitors are asked to wash or sanitize their hands frequently before, during and after their visits.

