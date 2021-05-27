CITY OF SAGINAW APPROVES 2022 PROPOSED BUDGET

SAGINAW, MI (WJRT) – The Saginaw City Council has approved the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The fiscal year for the City of Saginaw is from July 1 to June 30.

According to a press release, the proposed budget reflects the City’s commitment to provide quality services to residents, while preserving the City’s long-term financial viability. The total citywide budget is projected to be $132.4 million, which represents a $7.6 million, or 6.09% increase from the 2021 approved budgeted levels.

Although the budget is balanced, there are many challenges that the City of Saginaw must face and overcome in order to be in a positive position for the future. One of the largest variables that continues to affect the FY 2022 budget is the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, with the passage of the American Rescue Plan relief package, financial assistance is forthcoming. The City of Saginaw has been allocated a significant amount of these American Rescue Plan funds. City administration will continue to seek guidance from the Federal Government on how these funds may be allocated.

The budget addresses funding in both water and sewer operations toward replacement of the lead and copper galvanized lines. Finally, funding for the Other PostEmployment Benefits (OPEB) and Pension Liabilities remain a concern for the City of Saginaw. The FY 2022 budget continues to address funding of these unfunded liabilities and allocates funds towards both obligations.

“The economy has forced everyone to make adjustments to the way they live,” said Yolanda M. Jones, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, “As our community changes, so does the City of Saginaw as an organization. The budget is a fluid document, and this is an ongoing, ever-changing process. Although approved, we must constantly monitor and adjust the budget as necessary. We will continue to present these required adjustments to council for approval.”

The goal of the city administration is to maintain the financial health and help build the city to become all that it can be, even in the unknown future.

“City administration continues to take a proactive approach to financial planning, organizational development, and citizen engagement initiatives,” said City Manager Tim Morales. “Although this has been a challenge, we will continue to provide residents with the very best services possible with the resources we have available. We will continue to increase our presence in the community, while maintaining a budget that is solvent and sustainable.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.