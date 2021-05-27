Community efforts in Flint are helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccine and educate people who are hesitant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/26/2021) - Just over half of people in Mid-Michigan counties like Saginaw, Bay, and Midland have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

For Genesee County, however, there are several hurdles to clear to get to that point. In Flint, that includes transportation and trust. That’s why there’s a widespread effort to close the gap by hosting walk-in pop-up clinics in popular places like Berston Fieldhouse.

“I didn’t have any transportation to the spots that they had for me, and so they finally had it down here where it’s convenient for me, so I decided to get it done,” Roger Stallings said,

Stallings lives in Flint, but he has no transportation of his own. His brother gave him a ride to Wednesday’s walk-in clinic, and now he won’t have to make arrangements to return because he asked for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It feels good because I don’t have to wait then come back again. I just want to get it over with,” Stallings said.

Still, Stallings was one of just five people who showed up in those two hours on Wednesday.

“I’m okay with the five because that means five more people got vaccinated in our community,” Jean Troop said.

Troop is the Executive Director for Genesee Community Health Center. She says they’re ramping up efforts in the next two weeks to get more boots on the ground, including working with local churches and those who are homebound, which will help with another issue facing the community: vaccine hesitancy.

“We need to get out and help educate the people, so that we can at least inform them and they can make the decision,” Troop said.

We also reached out to the Genesee County Health Department. They say getting out in the community and having one-on-one conversations is the most effective way to help address local concerns and fears.

