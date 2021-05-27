Advertisement

Community efforts in Flint are helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccine and educate people who are hesitant

Walk-in clinics are popping up around the city to provide residents with easier access to the COVID-19 vaccines
Community efforts in Flint are helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccine and educate people who...
Community efforts in Flint are helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccine and educate people who are hesitant(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/26/2021) - Just over half of people in Mid-Michigan counties like Saginaw, Bay, and Midland have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

For Genesee County, however, there are several hurdles to clear to get to that point. In Flint, that includes transportation and trust. That’s why there’s a widespread effort to close the gap by hosting walk-in pop-up clinics in popular places like Berston Fieldhouse.

“I didn’t have any transportation to the spots that they had for me, and so they finally had it down here where it’s convenient for me, so I decided to get it done,” Roger Stallings said,

Stallings lives in Flint, but he has no transportation of his own. His brother gave him a ride to Wednesday’s walk-in clinic, and now he won’t have to make arrangements to return because he asked for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It feels good because I don’t have to wait then come back again. I just want to get it over with,” Stallings said.

Still, Stallings was one of just five people who showed up in those two hours on Wednesday.

“I’m okay with the five because that means five more people got vaccinated in our community,” Jean Troop said.

Troop is the Executive Director for Genesee Community Health Center. She says they’re ramping up efforts in the next two weeks to get more boots on the ground, including working with local churches and those who are homebound, which will help with another issue facing the community: vaccine hesitancy.

“We need to get out and help educate the people, so that we can at least inform them and they can make the decision,” Troop said.

We also reached out to the Genesee County Health Department. They say getting out in the community and having one-on-one conversations is the most effective way to help address local concerns and fears.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves target vehicles for parts in Genesee County
Genesee County Commissioners are set to discuss a proposed resolution that could ban all...
Genesee County considers ban on all issue-related flags
Man accused of sex trafficking girl in Shiawassee County
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
After 58 surgeries, Harbor Beach suicide survivor awaiting face transplant
A Michigan DNR fire truck on the scene at the Colfax Fire in Wexford County, which burned at...
Northern Michigan wildfire burns over 400 acres

Latest News

(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing big changes in school funding with Michigan's COVID-19...
Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the road construction project at I-75 and M-46 in Saginaw County.
Whitmer tours construction site at I-75 and M-46 near Saginaw
Whitmer tours I-75 project
Police say a man stomped a parakeet similar to this bird inside a Detroit-area pet store during...
Man charged with killing parakeet in Detroit-area pet shop