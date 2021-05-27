Community working to engage young people, discourage crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Flint mother with pain in her past stepping up to make sure no one else has to experience her horror.

“I think when my husband died, I really stepped it up and volunteered. I’m involved in numerous different things for the kids.”

Marcia McQueen says that starts with young people.

Flint Police say there have been more than 20 homicides so far this year, 9 of them happening in April. All of them related to gun violence and several involving young people.

The community is trying to be proactive working to prevent situations like that from happening again.

“These programs help my kids stay out of trouble. You know, they will be like, my you don’t sheltered us our whole life. I said, Yeah,” said McQueen.

McQueen lost her husband Romone to gun violence nearly 14 years ago.

Hoping to keep her three kids safe, it’s one of the reasons she got her kids involved playing basketball with the Flint Affiliation.

“We got to do something for the kids because they’re hurting behind something. Something’s not going right. So the adults got to step up again,” she said.

Over the past several months Flint police have responded to a rise in crime with 73 non-fatal shootings in the first four months of 2021.

But taking a closer look at the cases we found several involving those under the age of 18. The most recent a shooting on Tuesday involving a 17 year old on Dupont as of Wednesday night he is in critical condition.

Flint Police say they are working on connecting with the community in hopes of trying to curb crime.

“I think that the relationship with the community and the police department is improving. Every day I think that trust is being restored by our presence at those meetings. And I think that that will that will have a huge impact,” said Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

The North Flint Neighborhood Action Council says in the past three years they have made great strides in strengthening the community, but says there is still a lot of work to do.

“This summer. We definitely ramped up our efforts. We have about seven projects in particular that are doing some community engagement activities are specifically with the inclusion of law enforcement officers,” said Sandra Johnson with the Hamilton Community Health Network.

There are several organizations in the city of Flint working to keep kids safe this summer to find out more about their events and programs click for more details below:

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.