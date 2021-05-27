Durand’s downtown planters growing edible produce this summer

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Durand is fighting food insecurity as part of a new downtown beautification project.

Spring is usually when residents see downtown areas planting flowers and landscaping. But Durand is taking a greener approach to the idea.

In just a few weeks, downtown Durand will be in full bloom. But it wont be flowers popping up, it will be produce, including tomatoes, peppers, beans and peas. Anyone will be allowed to take the fresh fruits and vegetables.

“It is flowers. They make everything look beautiful. But we can use this space to nourish the community in more than one way,” said Michael Nazarian, a Durand resident and author of Green your Life.

He said the gesture of growing fruits and vegetables as downtown landscaping is simple, but speaks volumes.

“It’s kindness on display,” Nazarian said. “It is quite simply taking green spaces we already use within the city and designing them with people in mind.”

There are 12 edible landscapes lining downtown Durand. With the help of volunteers, the planters are full and ready to support the community.

“I really hope it creates some food security,” Nazarian said. “Our future for food, especially vegetables and fruits, isn’t awesome. The way we farm is challenging to the soil. In this case, everything in farmable. We talk about farm to table, this is even closer. This is right in your neighborhood.”

There will be another volunteer planting opportunity on June 5. Anyone who wants to help can meet in front of the Sanulda Clock at 10 a.m.

So far about 80 plants have been planted. The Durand Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to see more land be be used for projects like this in the future.

