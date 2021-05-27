Emterra sending four crews to collect recycling in Grand Blanc Township on Friday

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Emterra’s labor shortage is starting to ease, so the garbage collection company is sending four crews to pick up a backlog of recycling in Grand Blanc Township on Friday.

The township says Emterra had 25 employees off work due to COVID-19 illnesses or quarantines at the peak, which led to significant delays or cancellations in collecting recycling around Genesee County. The company continued household trash and yard waste collections mostly as scheduled.

The recycling collection in Grand Blanc Township was delayed again this week and Emterra has informed township officials that further delays are likely for at least two weeks after the collection on Friday.

Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said on Facebook that other communities with Emterra trash service canceled their recycling pickups entirely until June 10, but Grand Blanc Township insisted that recycling collections continue.

He said township officials considered alternatives with Emterra, such as splitting the township into zones and collecting curbside recycling every other week. They also looked into suspending yard waste collection instead of recycling or providing dumpsters for residents to drop off recycling.

However, Bennett said all three of those ideas posed other problems, so the township insisted on continuing weekly curbside pickup. Emterra will be refunding Grand Blanc Township for the weeks of missed recycling collections.

Grand Blanc Township residents who don’t want to wait for recycling to get picked up can drop it off at recycling dumpsters outside Emterra’s facility at 1606 Webster Road in Flint during normal business hours.

Anyone with questions or concerns about household waste pickup in Grand Blanc Township can call Emterra customer service at 1-877-609-6753 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Republic Services, which collects household waste in Flint and other Mid-Michigan communities, also is dealing with a labor shortage this spring. The company elected to delay yard waste pickups while maintaining trash and recycling routes.

