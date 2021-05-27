Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopping in Saginaw and Bay City today

She is stopping at a construction site and highlighting funding priorities for K-12 education
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her...
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Matt Barbour
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in mid-Michigan Thursday.

Whitmer will visit a construction project in Saginaw to highlight the administration’s efforts to fix roads and bridges as the construction season gets underway.

Then she is visiting a school in Bay City to outline her funding priorities for K-through-12 education as the state works to set students up for success under the latest stimulus package passed by Congress.

Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for updates from the governor’s visit to our area.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves target vehicles for parts in Genesee County
Genesee County Commissioners are set to discuss a proposed resolution that could ban all...
Genesee County considers ban on all issue-related flags
Man accused of sex trafficking girl in Shiawassee County
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
After 58 surgeries, Harbor Beach suicide survivor awaiting face transplant
A Michigan DNR fire truck on the scene at the Colfax Fire in Wexford County, which burned at...
Northern Michigan wildfire burns over 400 acres

Latest News

(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing big changes in school funding with Michigan's COVID-19...
Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the road construction project at I-75 and M-46 in Saginaw County.
Whitmer tours construction site at I-75 and M-46 near Saginaw
Whitmer tours I-75 project
Police say a man stomped a parakeet similar to this bird inside a Detroit-area pet store during...
Man charged with killing parakeet in Detroit-area pet shop