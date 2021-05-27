Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopping in Saginaw and Bay City today

(WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in mid-Michigan Thursday.

Whitmer will visit a construction project in Saginaw to highlight the administration’s efforts to fix roads and bridges as the construction season gets underway.

Then she is visiting a school in Bay City to outline her funding priorities for K-through-12 education as the state works to set students up for success under the latest stimulus package passed by Congress.

