Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor California shooting victims

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/26/2021) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Wednesday, May 26 through Sunday, May 30 to honor and remember the eight victims of the shooting in San Jose, California.

“My heart is with the friends and families of each of the victims, as well as the entire San Jose community,” Whitmer said in a press release Wednesday evening. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. Our hearts break for the innocent lives lost, and we must do more as a nation to prevent these horrific tragedies from happening again. Our state grieves alongside the loved ones of the victims and the entire San Jose, California community. "

In observance of Memorial Day, flags should remain lowered until noon on Monday, May 31, 2021.

