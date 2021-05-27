Advertisement

Man charged with killing parakeet in Detroit-area pet shop

The store owner says the suspect wanted a $30 refund for the bird, he refused and the man stomped it to death
Police say a man stomped a parakeet similar to this bird inside a Detroit-area pet store during...
Police say a man stomped a parakeet similar to this bird inside a Detroit-area pet store during a dispute over a refund.(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - A man has been charged after authorities say he stomped a parakeet to death inside a Detroit-area pet shop.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 22-year-old Ali Chehade of Dearborn was expected to be arraigned Thursday for third-degree animal killing.

Police who responded to the Allen Park pet shop on May 18 for an animal cruelty complaint found the parakeet inside a smashed cardboard box.

Store owner Michael Simms told WDIV-TV that a man came in upset and wanted a $30 refund for the bird. But when Simms opened the box, he saw that the parakeet was injured.

The man then grabbed the box, threw it to floor and stomped on it before leaving. It wasn’t immediately known whether Chehade had an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves target vehicles for parts in Genesee County
Genesee County Commissioners are set to discuss a proposed resolution that could ban all...
Genesee County considers ban on all issue-related flags
Man accused of sex trafficking girl in Shiawassee County
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
After 58 surgeries, Harbor Beach suicide survivor awaiting face transplant
A Michigan DNR fire truck on the scene at the Colfax Fire in Wexford County, which burned at...
Northern Michigan wildfire burns over 400 acres

Latest News

(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing big changes in school funding with Michigan's COVID-19...
Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the road construction project at I-75 and M-46 in Saginaw County.
Whitmer tours construction site at I-75 and M-46 near Saginaw
Whitmer tours I-75 project