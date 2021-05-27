Michigan bills look to tighten the definition of marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Legislation to close a gap in Michigan marijuana law that has allowed some untested products similar to marijuana to be sold has passed in the state House.

The legislation would include all THC products in the legal definition of marijuana, therefore subjecting all such products to the same level of testing, regulation and restrictions.

THC is the main compound in cannabis and marijuana products that gets users high.

Michigan legalized medical marijuana in 2008 and recreational marijuana in 2018. Recreational marijuana quickly became a lucrative business with $341 million in sales statewide in 2020.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency collected about $31 million from the 10% excise tax on cannabis sales last year. About $10 million of that went to local governments while the School Aid Fund and Michigan Transportation Fund each received about $11.6 million.

The bills to better define marijuana received bipartisan approval. They now go to the state Senate and, if approved there, to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.