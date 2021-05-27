Michigan reports the smallest increase in new COVID-19 cases so far this year

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the smallest increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in 2021 on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 542 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for total of 886,660. That is the smallest increase since Sept. 22, 2020, which came before the last two surges of the illness.

State health officials reported 59 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,090. Forty-eight of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing continued increasing from Monday’s eight and a half month low with 27,275 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level in three months on Wednesday, settling at 3.46%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Thursday, 1,225 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 95 from Wednesday. Of those, 1,139 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That is the fewest number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Michigan since mid-March.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Thursday. Michigan hospitals were treating 349 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 204 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 35 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 15 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 10.955 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 5.789 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.529 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 636,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.238 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.564 million people statewide. A total of 46% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 58.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 33,461 cases and 864 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,974 cases and 585 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Arenac, 1,083 cases, 29 deaths and 826 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 10,532 cases and 332 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Clare, 2,035 cases, 80 deaths and 1,648 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,908 cases, 55 deaths and 1,587 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Gratiot, 3,209 cases and 115 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Huron, 3,045 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 1,792 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 5,367 cases, 91 deaths and 4,539 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,800 cases and 195 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Midland, 6,791 cases, 87 deaths and 6,457 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Ogemaw, 1,455 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Oscoda, 568 cases and 27 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Roscommon, 1,610 cases, 48 deaths and 1,353 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,721 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,693 cases, 101 deaths and 5,167 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Tuscola, 4,863 cases and 163 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

