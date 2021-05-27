Mid-Michigan campgrounds booked solid, slammed with calls ahead of Memorial Day weekend

BRECKENRIDGE, Mich. (WJRT) (5/26/2021)--The unofficial start of summer fun comes this weekend with Memorial Day...

But if you waited until now to book your campsite, you may be out of luck. As ABC12 found, many are booked solid and still inundated with phone calls, spawning lengthy wait lists in the run-up to the holiday weekend.

“It’s nice to have some nature, you know, the positives in life.”

It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out why these folks are the definition of happy campers.

“With this COVID stuff going on… it’s like taking a giant rock off your shoulders.”

ABC12 caught Brittney and JT shuttling gear from their car to their home away from home in Breckenridge. River Ridge Family Campground, fresh off the best season Owner Kendra O’Connor has ever booked into the sprawling property off Pine River Road.

“Busier than we’ve ever been,” she related. “We had people during the weekend and the week.”

The Memorial Day scramble this year may yet change her mind.

“We are completely booked-up,” O’Connor explained. “We’ve had a waiting list for probably the past three months now. We still get phone calls every day right now—do you have anything open this weekend? Nope, we don’t!”

AAA’s travel forecast predicts 60-percent more people will hit the road this year over last.

ABC12 checked in with a few other Bay Area hot spots to gauge expectations ahead of the holiday weekend, just days away from the traditional north-bound exodus and found slim pickings. Vassar’s Krystal Lake – totally full-up – and Four Seasons reported their campground in Midland hovered at or near capacity Wednesday.

Given that they spent all last summer--even while most of the rest of the world was closed for business – honing their social distancing skills, O’Connor remained confident the coming crowds wouldn’t mean an unsafe situation.

“It was something we had to adjust to, but I feel like we adjusted as needed and we’re following along,” she said of the precautions.

Brittney and JT just beat the holiday log jam, settling in to a pace that felt far removed from the hustle and bustle of the last year.

“It’s really just kind of nice to be ourselves again,” JT related.

