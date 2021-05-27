Advertisement

Mid-Michigan casinos raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

Employees who collect tips will make at least $8 an hour
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish has a new look after a $70 million renovation and...
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish has a new look after a $70 million renovation and expansion. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
May. 27, 2021
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two casinos operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe are raising their minimum wage for tipped and non-tipped employees.

The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Slot Palace & Bingo Hall and the Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel will pay at least $15 an hour to all employees who don’t collect tips beginning June 7. Employees who earn tips will make at least $8 dollars an hour.

“In this unprecedented move, the Tribal Council continues to support our core values of providing an outstanding place to work. We will once again reclaim our rightful place as the employer of choice,” said Tribal Chief Tim J Davis.

All three gaming facilities also offer health, dental and other benefits to all full-time employees.

The tribe has dozens of open positions. Click here for information about open position and how to apply.

