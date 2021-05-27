MidMichigan Health offers financial incentive for employee vaccinations

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(055/27/21)-”The sense of gratitude and the sense of security with getting the vaccination, it’s indescribable,” said Mid Michigan Health employee.

That was last December, as the first COVID-19 vaccine began to be administered to employees in the Mid Michigan Health system. 6 months later, Dr. Lydia Watson-- Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Mid Michigan Health-- says while they have made strides in getting employees vaccinated across the healthcare system, there is still work to do.

“Employee wise across our system so not just in Midland, but all of the Michigan health hospitals, We reached rather quickly, a 59% of all of our employees vaccinated and then we sort of stalled out and hung out at that 59% range for about 4 weeks,” said Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lydia Watson.

But Dr. Watson says our best chance at ending the pandemic is get to that 70 percent of all people vaccinated to reach herd immunity and that includes those in the healthcare industry.

Some of whom are surprisingly-- still reluctant to get vaccinated themselves.

“I think there are some people that are getting it because they still have fears of the vaccine. And then there are others that just haven’t gotten it because it hasn’t been convenient to get,” Dr. Watson said.

With access to vaccines no longer an issue-- Watson says its now about reassuring employees--first through education.

And now with a financial incentive through a $1000 raffle for any employee who has received one dose of a vaccine.

Watson says these frontline workers are counted on to keep the communities they serve-- safe So they want to make sure healthcare workers, are protected as well.

“We also are some of the largest employers in the counties that we serve and so we need to lead by example,” she said.

Mid Michigan Health serves 23-counties across the state with more than 8-thousand and 8-hundred employees, volunteers, health care providers and other personnel.

The deadline for the raffle is June 25th.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.