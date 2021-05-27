Advertisement

MidMichigan Health offers financial incentive for employee vaccinations

Mid Michigan Health of Midland administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Mid Michigan Health of Midland administers first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(055/27/21)-”The sense of gratitude and the sense of security with getting the vaccination, it’s indescribable,” said Mid Michigan Health employee.

That was last December, as the first COVID-19 vaccine began to be administered to employees in the Mid Michigan Health system. 6 months later, Dr. Lydia Watson-- Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Mid Michigan Health-- says while they have made strides in getting employees vaccinated across the healthcare system, there is still work to do.

“Employee wise across our system so not just in Midland, but all of the Michigan health hospitals, We reached rather quickly, a 59% of all of our employees vaccinated and then we sort of stalled out and hung out at that 59% range for about 4 weeks,” said Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lydia Watson.

But Dr. Watson says our best chance at ending the pandemic is get to that 70 percent of all people vaccinated to reach herd immunity and that includes those in the healthcare industry.

Some of whom are surprisingly-- still reluctant to get vaccinated themselves.

“I think there are some people that are getting it because they still have fears of the vaccine. And then there are others that just haven’t gotten it because it hasn’t been convenient to get,” Dr. Watson said.

With access to vaccines no longer an issue-- Watson says its now about reassuring employees--first through education.

And now with a financial incentive through a $1000 raffle for any employee who has received one dose of a vaccine.

Watson says these frontline workers are counted on to keep the communities they serve-- safe So they want to make sure healthcare workers, are protected as well.

“We also are some of the largest employers in the counties that we serve and so we need to lead by example,” she said.

Mid Michigan Health serves 23-counties across the state with more than 8-thousand and 8-hundred employees, volunteers, health care providers and other personnel.

The deadline for the raffle is June 25th.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist received critical injuries after this crash at Dort Highway and Saginaw Street...
Motorcyclist critically injured at busy Grand Blanc Township intersection
(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
Thieves target vehicles for parts in Genesee County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer’s campaign will pay for Florida flight to see dad
$200,000 seized from Saginaw man
Police seize more than $200,000, cell phones from Saginaw man after MBS airport flight

Latest News

It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Millions of Americans expected to travel Memorial Day weekend
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Americans eager to travel Memorial Day weekend
The latest on vaccines, immunity, and boosters.
COVID: Vaccines, immunity and boosters
A Moderna trial in children ages 12 to 17 just publish preliminary data with promising results.
Enrollment open for young children in Moderna vaccine study
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports the smallest increase in new COVID-19 cases so far this year