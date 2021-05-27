Motorcyclist critically injured at busy Grand Blanc Township intersection

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Grand Blanc Township on Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. at Dort Highway and Saginaw Street. Investigators from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department haven’t said how the crash happened.

The motorcyclist, who was only identified as an adult male and not wearing a helmet, was the only person injured in the crash. An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday evening.

Grand Blanc Township police were not sure who was at fault for the crash, but they have a warning for everyone on the road.

“This time of the year, there are motorcycles on the road, so drivers have got to pay extra close attention, especially making left turns,” said Sgt. Scott Theede.

Part of the intersection was closed for over two hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.