New homes cost $40,000 more in Michigan due to high lumber prices, builders say

April was the first monthly drop in building permits since the industry reopened from COVID-19 restrictions
Lumber prices have skyrocketed during the past year because of high demand and tight supply.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Builders in Michigan are feeling the heat from sky high lumber prices.

The Home Builders Association of Michigan says 4% fewer permits for new homes were issued across the state in April compared to a month earlier. That was the first monthly drop in building permits since the industry reopened from COVID-19 restrictions in May 2020.

Nationally, the number of new building permits dropped 9.5% in April. In Michigan, nearly 1,760 permits were issued in April and 5,875 have been issued over the first four months of 2021.

The Home Builders Association blames the drop in building permits on skyrocketing lumber prices, which added about $40,000 to the cost of building the average new home in the past year.

“Our members are seeing customers finally say enough is enough and building and remodeling activity is slowing down, even though the need for more housing in our state is reaching crisis proportions,” said Bob Filka, CEO of Home Builders Association of Michigan. “Our nation’s elected leaders need to take action to remedy this situation.”

Lumber prices have surged at least 200% since the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. Prices for other wood products, windows, doors, roofing materials and siding also have surged significantly over the past year.

Michigan’s new home construction industry brings about $12 billion a year in economic activity, according to the home builders association. The group is working with lawmakers from both parties to get the home construction industry back on track and fill the growing need for housing across Michigan.

“There is bipartisan support to create new policies and incentives to increase production of the missing middle housing we need, but those efforts won’t help if lumber prices don’t move downward,” Filka said. “Mill owners are earning record profits and doing nothing to increase production.”

