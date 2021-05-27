Parvo virus outbreak kills two dogs in Mount Pleasant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/26/2021) - A deadly virus kills two dogs and sickens a third in one mid-Michigan community.

The Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant has confirmed 3 cases of the Parvo virus.

Amanda Tillotson is the shelter’s Executive Director.

She’s concerned about this latest development...

“For the past few years, we’ve only seen one or two cases, which is really good. So, to see three in one week is very alarming.”

Parvo is highly contagious and easily spread.

“From nose to nose contact between dogs or infected vomit or feces.,” added Tillotson.

This pooch Hope has survived. Two others didn’t make it.

I talked to pet owners at the Davison Dog Park who told me they’re playing it safe.

“We’re very good at clearing up their feces. You know, that plays a big part in Parvo. As I know, anybody I’ve seen here has done their part as well,” commented Davison resident Crystal Lynn Layman.

“Our dogs are vaccinated, so I know that we’re safe there. I know that it’s pretty serious if it’s untreated,” added another Davison resident Parker Marshall.

Especially for puppies, who need a series of vaccinations.

“There’s really no reason that any dog needs to go unvaccinated, even if the vet offices are too busy,” noted Tillotson.

You can find vaccines at pet and supply stores, often called distemper shots

Some good news for Hope, who has responded well to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

