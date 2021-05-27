Police seize more than $200,000, cell phones from Saginaw man after MBS airport flight

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Law enforcement agencies in Saginaw, Detroit and on the federal level are involved in the seizure of more than $200,000.

The money was found in a man’s checked luggage before he boarded a flight at MBS International Airport on Friday night bound for Detroit. Investigators at MBS were suspicious of the situation, as they believe the man had returned a rental car with what appeared to bullet holes.

The Saginaw man was preparing to board a flight to Detroit at MBS International Airport in Freeland, when Transportation Security Administration personnel noticed something strange when checking his luggage. It was seven air-tight bags containing more than $200,000.

The man was questioned and investigators discovered a rental car from Houston was just turned in at MBS that appeared to have bullet holes.

The Saginaw resident was planning to fly from Saginaw County to Detroit and then onto Houston. He was allowed to board the flight at MBS.

There is no limit to the amount of money a passenger can bring on an airplane. But because of the situation with the rental car, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI were notified and agents were sent to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The Wayne County Airport Authority’s Police Department was also there when the man got off the plane. He was questioned and the police department seized the money and the man’s three cell phones.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority said the man was released, but their investigation will be referred to the proper federal agencies.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez confirmed the incident happened. He believes the money will be forfeited if the man cannot show how he legally earned the money and Saginaw County should get a portion of the proceeds.

The TSA, DEA and FBI did not return messages seeking comment on the investigation Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.