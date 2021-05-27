Advertisement

PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.(Khalid Mehmood | Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fishing can be a daunting task. You wait and you wait, until eventually you feel a tug on the line and hope you can reel in something good.

This 8-year-old managed to do just that – and his reaction is too good to miss.

His eyes welled with tears of excitement after catching his first bass and goes on to perform his best touchdown celebration.

“I just caught my first bass. Let’s go!” you can hear the boy say in the video.

It’s probably safe to say, he’s hooked on fishing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves target vehicles for parts in Genesee County
Genesee County Commissioners are set to discuss a proposed resolution that could ban all...
Genesee County considers ban on all issue-related flags
Man accused of sex trafficking girl in Shiawassee County
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
After 58 surgeries, Harbor Beach suicide survivor awaiting face transplant
A Michigan DNR fire truck on the scene at the Colfax Fire in Wexford County, which burned at...
Northern Michigan wildfire burns over 400 acres

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
An Iowa man delivers coffee with his 11-year-old pug.
‘It’s a great time’: Man brings pug along for coffee deliveries on bike
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard