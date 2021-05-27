Rain on the way

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Get ready for a blast of cooler air! We’re also getting some much-needed rain as a low pressure system works through the Ohio Valley tonight and tomorrow.

Highs today will only be in the mid 50s to low 60s with a NE wind around 10mph. After starting the day with bright sunshine, clouds increase, turning us overcast for the afternoon. Showers arrive in the evening, continuing overnight with temps in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow’s highs struggle to hit 50 in most neighborhoods! Add to that a breeze – winds pick up tonight and stay up tomorrow, out of the NE at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. Friday will be rainy for those further south. Those north of the bay have a better chance of drying out for the afternoon.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Memorial Day, feature much more sun! Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday, around 70 Sunday, and back to the low 70s Monday.

