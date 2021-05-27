Rental crisis: Tenants frustrated with increasing monthly payments

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Over the last year, purchasing a home become a challenge in the competitive real estate market.

Now people are struggling to find affordable temporary housing like apartments. Renters in Grand Blanc say the high demand and low supply are driving up their monthly rent by $50 to $100.

“Property prices are going up everywhere. It’s like low supply, high demand,” said Britny Childers from Grand Blanc.

She has lived in her apartment complex for nine years. She said her monthly rent has gone up consistently over time. At the beginning of the pandemic it went up $75 a month. Now it’s slated to go up another $150.

“The rent is going up everywhere. The quality of the rental units are not improving at all. If anything, they’re just older so they’re either staying the same or getting worse,” said Childers.

She said there really aren’t any other alternatives with the current housing market and waiting lists.

“If you’re buying a house and you’re paying a mortgage, you might pay $700 to $900. But if you’re renting that same type of property in that same area you’re going to be paying rent for $1,400 to$ 1,500,” said Michele Papatheodore, the president of the East Central Association of Realtors.

She said although many of sellers are eager to take advantage of this competitive market, finding even temporary housing is a challenge.

“I have a handful of sellers that decided, you know, with this market opportunity and the climate of the opportunity they said, you know, we want to sell this home. Is that OK? Well, the challenge is not selling, it’s finding new home,” said Papatheodore.

Childers said it’s only time when the moratorium for evictions is lifted and people are forced out onto the streets because they can’t afford rent.

“Instead of being compassionate for the struggle that the entire country in the entire world is going through, their countermeasure is to raise rent,” said Childers.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.