SAGINAW WILL RESUME WATER SHUTOFFS FOR NON-PAYMENT BEGINNING JUNE 15

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting June 15, those who do not pay their water bills in Saginaw will have their water shut off.

“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said Lori Brown, Finance Director.

“We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the June 15 date for water shutoffs. Financial

assistance is available, and we will do all we can to work with our customers through this

process.”

The City previously suspended water shutoffs in March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID

19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the city has attempted to contact all Water/Sewer Customers who are behind on their payments advising them to make

payment arrangements and/or seek assistance with payments from 2-1-1.

Any account shown as delinquent with no recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement will be in

jeopardy of disconnection beginning June 15.

The city is encouraging utility customers that are struggling to pay their bills to seek

financial assistance by contacting one of the following:

• 211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at 1-800

649-3777

• DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100

City utility customers may also contact Water Billing customer service at 989-759-1450

to make payment arrangements during business hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday through

Friday.

For more information regarding water and sewer account payments, contact (989) 759

1450.

When making payments, citizens are advised to use online options, pay-by-phone, or the

payment drop box located in the back of City Hall. Visit www.saginaw-mi.com for information

regarding payment options.

