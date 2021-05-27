SAGINAW WILL RESUME WATER SHUTOFFS FOR NON-PAYMENT BEGINNING JUNE 15
City had suspended shut offs because of the pandemic
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting June 15, those who do not pay their water bills in Saginaw will have their water shut off.
“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said Lori Brown, Finance Director.
“We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the June 15 date for water shutoffs. Financial
assistance is available, and we will do all we can to work with our customers through this
process.”
The City previously suspended water shutoffs in March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID
19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the city has attempted to contact all Water/Sewer Customers who are behind on their payments advising them to make
payment arrangements and/or seek assistance with payments from 2-1-1.
Any account shown as delinquent with no recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement will be in
jeopardy of disconnection beginning June 15.
The city is encouraging utility customers that are struggling to pay their bills to seek
financial assistance by contacting one of the following:
• 211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at 1-800
649-3777
• DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100
City utility customers may also contact Water Billing customer service at 989-759-1450
to make payment arrangements during business hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday through
Friday.
For more information regarding water and sewer account payments, contact (989) 759
1450.
When making payments, citizens are advised to use online options, pay-by-phone, or the
payment drop box located in the back of City Hall. Visit www.saginaw-mi.com for information
regarding payment options.
