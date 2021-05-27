During the twentieth century, the average life expectancy went up by 30 years. Advances in education, healthcare, disease prevention and treatment are important factors, but everyday habits and past circumstances can also influence how long you live. Ivanhoe has the details.

Maintaining a healthy weight is well-known to help you live a long and healthy life, but according to the National Institute on Aging, women who are too round in the middle are 20 percent more likely to die sooner, even if their body mass index is normal. Working in two or three 20-minute strength-training sessions into your weekly exercise regimen can preserve lean muscle mass and rev up your metabolism. A healthy diet can also reduce inflammation and reduce fats stored in your belly.

“Something that is well-balanced, where there’s plenty of natural foods, plenty of vegetables,” informed Jose Santana, MD, MPH, an internal medicine physician.

In particular, purple vegetables and fruits have been found to reduce cancer risk and memory problems.

“An anthocyanin is an antioxidant that gives the food the purple color. That purple color is what’s so healthy,” explained Mary Mcalary, Certified Holistic Health Coach with New Day One Life Nutrition.

Also, a Netherlands study found that adding ten grams of fiber can reduce your risk of dying from heart disease by 17 percent. Finally, doing your own house chores for an hour can burn 285 calories, lowering your risk of death by 30 percent, helping you to reach more of those golden years.

Another key to longer life, giving up burgers. Colorectal cancer risk rises by 42 percent with every three and a half ounce serving of processed meat, such as hot dogs, bacon, and deli meats.

