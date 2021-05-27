Whitmer proposes eliminating longtime school funding gap

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to use a budget surplus to finally eliminate a funding gap among K-12 districts, 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education.

Under the Democratic governor’s revised proposal, all districts and charter schools would receive $8,692 in base per-student aid from the state. That is $581, or 7%, more for most.

An existing $418 gap between lower- and higher-funded schools would be fully closed.

Whitmer also proposes spending $1 billion to upgrade school infrastructure and to hire more teachers and psychologists, counselors, social workers and nurses who work in schools.

Under Proposal A of 1994, Michigan public and charter schools primarily are funded on a per-student basis from the state School Aid Fund. That receives a third of Michigan’s 6% sales tax revenue and part of property tax revenue.

Public school districts also receive a small percentage of their budget from an 18-mill property tax on nonhomestead properties, such as businesses and second homes.

Proposal A was designed to level school funding across Michigan. Before voters approved the change, the 10 public school districts with the highest per-pupil funding outspent the 10 districts with the lowest funding by three times.

