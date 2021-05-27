Whitmer tours construction site at I-75 and M-46 near Saginaw

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the massive road construction project at the I-75 and M-46 interchange near Saginaw on Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is in the second year of completing the $61 million project to rebuild the interchange ramps, rebuild M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive entrance to Outer Drive and widen 2.4 miles of I-75 to four lanes in each direction from Hess Avenue to the south junction of I-675.

After working on M-46 and the interchange ramps last year, most of the work this summer will focus on widening the freeway. MDOT hopes to complete the project in June 2022.

“By rebuilding Michigan’s roads and bridges, we are investing in our infrastructure, economy and safety for years to come,” Whitmer said. “This project will benefit all who travel on I-75, keeping families safe and helping our small businesses transport goods. This investment will help create jobs, get our economy back on track, and make Michigan a national leader in infrastructure.”

Whitmer also visited a school in Bay City on Thursday to discuss her funding priorities for K-12 education.

Watch ABC12 News at Five and Six for full coverage of Whitmer’s visit to Mid-Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.