Whitmer’s campaign will pay for Florida flight to see dad

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign -- not a nonprofit fund -- will pay for her flights to and from Florida, where she visited her elderly, ailing father in March.

The disclosure Thursday came in a letter to a Republican lawmaker who had asked questions about the trip, which has been scrutinized by the GOP.

A lawyer for the governor’s campaign and the fund said he learned from PVS Chemicals, which supplied the private jet, that it could not accept the $27,000 payment except from a candidate committee because it is not authorized to operate charter flights.

JoAnne Huls, Whitmer’s chief of staff, has said the nonprofit account initially used to pay for the flight defrays the governor’s travel costs when consistent with the fund’s purposes. Whitmer paid $855 personally for the trip.

Opponents have condemned the trip because it took place around the time that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was advising against out-of-state travel during a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Republican State Rep. Steve Johnson of Wayland, who is chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent Whitmer a number of questions about the trip. He threatened further investigations if she did not submit answers to lawmakers.

Johnson’s inquiry came after a conservative group filed a complaint with the IRS.

Whitmer has said the trip was “not a vacation,” it was “not a gift” and she remained engaged with her administration remotely for the entire time she was in the Sunshine State. She said her father was ill and she traveled to his home in Florida as part of her duty as a daughter to help.

Whitmer said the trip involved a lot of cooking and cleaning for her father, along with taking part in regular calls and video conferences with her team.

