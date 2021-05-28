Advertisement

COVID afflicted 1 in 10 Americans, Johns Hopkins says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) – Some 10% of people in the United States have had COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 33.2 million reported cases nationwide.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are likely an undercount.

The agency believes the actual number of infections is closer to 115 million, or about one-third of all Americans.

Official counts are highest in North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

They’re lowest in Hawaii, Vermont and Oregon.

The Biden administration has set a goal of administering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of the nation’s residents by the Fourth of July.

