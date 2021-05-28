Despite no criminal charges out of Frankenmuth hazing probe, another football parent says it happened

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A police investigation into possible hazing involving the Frankenmuth high school football team finds no criminal activity.

Ever since our story aired two weeks ago about the allegations, we’ve been hearing from parents and others in the community, some upset at what occurred, and others saying the allegations were inaccurate.

“We were called to investigate a hazing incident at the Frankenmuth School District involving the Frankenmuth football team,” Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.

That investigation began in late March and today, the state police and Saginaw County prosecutor’s office released a joint statement, saying current and former players, coaches and parents were interviewed and while there was inappropriate behavior by some members of the football team, it did not rise to the level of criminal activity.

We interviewed an unidentified former Frankenmuth football player with ties to this year’s team two weeks ago, who told me a novelty toy of an adult nature was in the locker-room after games and it used at times for hazing.

The state police confirms a detective interviewed eight current players, and contacted all parents of the 50 or so players on the varsity team, with some parents relaying information their student-athletes told them, while others declined to speak with the investigator.

I talked with Frankenmuth football coach Phil Martin today who declined comment. Some members of the Frankenmuth community emailed and called me, saying the allegations were not true and defended Martin and the football program.

But others we spoke to painted a different picture. One parent of football players in Frankenmuth over the past several years telling me today “the players acknowledged the adult toy in the locker-room and that certain players were forced to do something with the object.”

The parent told me they were not interviewed by police.

Vetters says if anyone wants to discuss what they know about the case with the detective, they are encouraged to call the Tri-Cities Michigan State Police post.

Some of these allegations dated back four years ago.

Before the state police probe, the school conducted its own investigation and found no evidence of hazing, although one student was disciplined.

