Disabled Flint artist receives state, national recognition for work

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheyenne Wyntar Foreman loves to draw and paint. But with each and every stroke of the brush and graphite to paper, she exerts an incredibly impeccable level of detail.

But for Foreman -- completing her work is a far cry from easy.

“Any system in the body can just break all the rules,” Foreman said.

The recent Mott grad has Ehlers-Donlos Syndrome -- an incredibly rare genetic disorder that affects her body’s collagen.

Think of it as the scaffolding that holds you up and allows you to move and function.

“I dislocate joints easily, I have chronic migraines, I have problems with my teeth, my nervous system and with my gastrointestinal system,” she said.

On top of that -- she has a host of mental health issues. She’s bipolar II, has OCD, PTSD, and anxiety.

But nothing physically or mentally stops her from the one thing that makes this 26-year-old tick.

“It’s what I turn to when I’m having a hard time or when I’m feeling frustrated. It’s what I turn to when I’m feeling happy, when I’m feeling like celebration.”

But her condition limits her to how long she can work on her drawings and paintings -- before she’s in pain.

She also can’t work because of the unpredictability of her condition and gets by with a meager income on social security disability.

But it’s her creativity and genuine passion for art that brings her comfort -- something that’s recently earned her state and national recognition.

“It allows me to kind of go, I’m dealing with so much! Let me deal with it in this way. Let me really work it out on this painting, or on this picture or drawing,” she said.

Foreman’s oil painting “Get These Birds’ Nests Out of Me” won a first place award in the 2021 Liberal Arts Network for Development statewide competition.

It was also featured in the national art exhibition Art in Isolation.

