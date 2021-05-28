Flint Teens Against Violence Reach Halls of Congress

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last month, ABC12 told you about some teens who are sick of the violence in Flint and took action. Now, we’ve learned their calls for change has reached the halls of Congress.

“I wanted to join this to make a least a little bit of a difference,” said Guadalupe Gurrola, a 16-year-old from Flint.

Behind closed doors, a group of teens and community members met with Representative Dan Kildee at the Church Without Walls in Flint to talk about ending violence in their community.

“I want to hear the perspective of these young people. Because you know, they live this life every single day, and they’re the experts their life experience,” said Representative Kildee (D-MI), fifth district.

17 year old Cameron Motley said after the year of tragedy within the black community and most recently the death of a 17 year old girl in Flint, change needs to start now... And these teens aren’t waiting for the adults to figure it out.

“I wanted to digest and remind, I didn’t want to just do, oh they said this and this, I wanted to actually go into account and make change, and just see things happening,” said Motley.

Gurrola said, “We want to keep it up, remind them that our lives matter and that we can actually make a change.”

Flint mother Marchand Williams lost her 6 year old son to violence, now she’s inspiring these young people to take a stand.

“I think no mother should have to ever have to go through something like this, it really hurts,” said Willaims.

Motley said it starts by noticing someone’s worth, “I am a 17 year old student African, American male student from Flint, Michigan, who has a 4.0.”

Gurrola said also giving everyone a chance to succeed. Gurrola painted a picture of two men, one white and one black. However, she said they have two different circumstances, “They’re both thinking about being a doctor when they’re older, but this one has to think about whether or not he’s going to be arrested or judged by his profile.”

And keeping the conversation going, so that they can live in a safer future.

17 year-old Tomas Tellos said, “The willingness to learn and work with the people who are suffering from these acts of violence, and that they won’t just do a little hashtag or post and do it, temporarily, but they’ll continuously be there.”

Representative Kildee says he wants to see more opportunities in the Flint area through education and community investment.

