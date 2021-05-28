Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) (5/27/2021)--The Memorial Day weekend is on the horizon and it just won’t be the same for several Mid-Michigan communities.

Those who saw their lakes -- massive draws for summer tourists -- drained last May will miss out on all of that crucial traffic and that means lost business.

“People are heading up north just trying to find some water.”

The difference a year can make: from a destination in its own right, Sanford, now little more than a magnet for gawker traffic on US-10 en route to greener pastures.

“People have to look at it because they’re still in disbelief,” Melissa Ayotte related.

Red Oak restaurant won’t open its doors this Memorial Day. Ayotte, its co-owner, gave her staff the day off.

“We definitely realize that people are going to go out of town because we just don’t have anything to bring anyone here,” she explained.

“There’s the big looming question mark over there,” this reporter indicated Sanford Lake in the distance.

“Our town has definitely made a big, big step to coming back,” she responded. “It’s just not the same.”

A dreary, drizzly Thursday over the former getaway and when it comes to this community’s odds of capitalizing on the steady cash caravan of north-bound Memorial Day destination-seekers, it may as well be raining on their parade.

“We’re seeing a lot less people coming through the door,” Stephanie Aldrich related.

It’s the same story ABC12 got on Wixom Lake across the county line. Aldrich is the general manager at Stryker’s Lakeside Marina.

“The summer holidays look a lot different around here. We’re used to big crowds, lots of people coming up, usually very busy,” Aldrich said. “That’s definitely a loss for this year and last year.”

She told ABC12 the marina had big plans to debut a boat rental service before the dam failed last year in a case of bad timing. Those plans, now mothballed for the foreseeable future and this year, it’s likely to lose out on even the usual showroom foot traffic.

“We are waiting for our lakes and we support our community.” Ayotte said.

The Red Oak co-owner said she planned to join the convoy of traffic headed out of town this year.

“It’s disheartening, but it’ll be back one day and we’ll all recover completely, but it’s just one step at a time,” she explained.

