Investigation: How much danger do militia groups pose in Michigan?

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Militia groups in Michigan have been tied to one of the most violent domestic terrorist attacks in the country and a separate plot to kidnap the governor.

The extremism is ever-evolving and boiling over with the increasing stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic on top of a heated 2020 presidential election. So ABC12 investigated who makes up these groups and how dangerous they really are to Michigan’s safety.

Militias have long history

Militias aren’t illegal. The existence of a group of like-minded people is protected by the First Amendment and “a well regulated militia” is specifically allowed under the Second Amendment.

But the Anti-Defamation League, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Michigan Attorney General step in when members cross the line into violent extremism.

No single militia group is considered responsible for the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Instead, authorities point to spin-offs of more radicalized members breaking away and taking the ideology too far.

“What in the world do they think they can achieve by breaking windows in the Capitol building? My oh my. Talk about misguided,” said Norm Olson, who founded the Michigan Militia in 1994.

He said the militia had order and control with what he called a “command staff” leading the group.

“You do nothing without getting approval from the leadership,” Olson said.

The 75-year-old moved to a remote area of Alaska about 10 years ago. He condemns the actions of the 14 men charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer, saying militia members shouldn’t have jumped to violence

“No, no, of course violence is not necessary and it’s not justified,” Olson said.

Militias and the danger they could pose caught America’s attention on April 19, 1995, when a truck filled with explosives blew up outside the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, injuring 759 people and killing 168 of them.

Timothy McVeigh and co-conspirator Terry Nichols were convicted in the Oklahoma City bombing. The nation later learned they were also members of a Michigan militia group.

In the universal outrage that followed the bombing, militias generally went underground. Michigan’s Attorney General and the Anti-Defamation League say the volume of those voices rose again in 2008.

“Some of that was as a result of having the first black president and having a Democratic president, so people started to feel, ‘OKI need to protect my rights,’” said Carolyn Normandin of the Anti-Defamation League.

Militias rising again

In the last year, she said more people felt their rights were being infringed on. The stay-at-home orders connected to the coronavirus pandemic, a divisive presidential election and rampant conspiracy theories led to a more tumultuous rise in militia extremists.

“You have this cauldron of bubbling up, and that’s how we get to a place where our country and certainly the state of Michigan is is rife with for these kinds of groups to to flourish,” Normandin said.

She believes Michigan’s landscape is the ideal place for a militia group, which helps explain why she said Michigan was one of the first state’s to have a militia

“You have large expanses of land and you have the gun laws that allow for open carry,” Normandin said. “And Michigan is a very centrally located state in the United States.”

Michiganders traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Five people died and 65 others suffered injuries as a result of the insurrection. The images terrified the nation.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed whether the same outrage after the Oklahoma City bombing 26 years ago might return in this generation and whether she believes militia groups will die down again.

“You would think that everybody would be really upset about that and want to work together to join forces against this -- these anti government activities,” she said. “But not this time.”

Nessel said prominent politicians aren’t condemning the violence, and in fact they’re appearing to join in.

“Destructive comments that involve basically threats to the physical safety of those who are political opponents -- it allows for there to be a rationalization when there’s physical violence against that individual, and it’s very scary,” she said.

Boost from social media

Nessel and the Anti-Defamation League say social media platforms also have a responsibility. That’s where the Wolverine Watchmen, who were linked to the Whitmer kidnapping plot, found each other and created a Facebook group to share ideas and form their plan

“I was scrolling through Facebook one day, and they popped up as a suggestion post,” said the FBI informant whose concerns led investigators to the alleged plot.

The informant testified that the only reason he joined the crew was because Facebook suggested the Wolverine Watchmen Facebook group to him. The man was a member of pro-Second Amendment and firearms instructor groups on the social media site.

“It was just the algorithm through Facebook,” he said.

Nessel said it’s much easier to become radicalized nowadays than it was after the Oklahoma City bombing 26 years ago. Anyone can connect with others that share the same ideas or even learn how to make a bomb with the click of a button.

She called on social media outlets to crack down more on radical groups.

“I think the harder you make it for people to coalesce behind dangerous ideas, that’s important,” Nessel said.

‘See something, say something’

Josh Hauxhurst is an assistant special agent in charge with the FBI and supervises the state’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. He said the community should not be alarmed by radical groups in society, but just remain aware that they exist.

“There are more people that think that this activity is more mainstream than maybe in the past. So, the path toward radicalization seems more normal to these people than it would in the past,” Hauxhurst said.

He said it’s incumbent on everyone to speak up when something doesn’t seem right -- reiterating the ever-popular phrase “see something, say something.”

“There’s bystanders involved -- bystanders being friends, family, associates that are the first people to see that folks are going down the road to radicalization,” Hauxhurst said.

People should look for common signs like someone posting irrational ideas or a photo of every weapon they own on a social media site, or a making a comment about committing violence in a conversation. Hauxhurst is encouraging the community to say something even about a loved one considered the crazy cousin or uncle, assuring it won’t ruin their life.

“These cases often don’t result in folks going to jail or prison, but some folks just need mental health care,” he said.

Nessel said she’d like the information to start rising through the ranks when someone does speak up. She said a simple criminal charge, court-mandated mental health treatment or anger management could be helpful to keep an eye on someone.

“There are always clues that everyone can look back and say, ‘Wow, looking back, we should’ve known that this would have happened,’” Nessel said.

The Anti-Defamation League has a H.E.A.T. map, which is a collection of anonymous tips over the years. Anyone who witnesses something and reports it to the league can have that information is immediately passed to law enforcement.

Authorities would rather hear about concerns that turn out to be nothing than hear nothing about concerns that end up with someone being harmed.

You can submit a tip to the FBI, online here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You will remain anonymous.

Nessel recently expanded the Hate Crimes Unit in her office because of an overwhelming number of reports. She asked for more funding during testimony to Congress in March, which would pay for hiring more investigators and analysts to process the complaints as they come in.

Until that happens, the Attorney General’s Office is working with Ferris State University’s cybercrime program for help.

