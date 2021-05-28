Issue-related flags banned from Genesee county buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Days before the month of June Genesee County announced it won’t be flying pride flags at county buildings despite a previous agreement to do so.

Commissioners voting to ban all issue-related flags from government buildings after a heated controversy over a proposal to fly the thin-blue line flag.

Genesee county resident Tyler Bailey feels frustrated with the decision from the commissioners.

“Ignoring marginalized populations, has never been being neutral. When the majority of the population ignores a minority, you’re taking the stance as the oppressor. So, no, it’s not a moderate stance. What you’re doing is pink washing the queer and trans community of Genesee County,” said Bailey.

Commissioner Domonique Clemons of District 4 helped to pass the original proposal to fly the LGBTQ pride flag, and was a part of this new resolution.

Although he is disappointed with the decision, following the fuss over the thin-blue line flag, he agrees the commission need to focus their energy elsewhere.

“We also in that same vote voted to add sexual orientation toward a nondiscrimination ordinance, and we’re going to continue to do work that’s going to move our community forward,” said Clemons.

Commissioner Shaun Shumaker of district 6 who was involved in the thin blue line resolution worked alongside with Clemons on this new resolution in hopes to make some progress.

However, he is still encouraging people to fly flags at their own homes.

“They should exercise their rights and what they feel is just and fair… especially on your own properties your property you have the right to do what you want to as long as there’s no ordinances against it in your community,” said Shumaker.

