JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Widespread rains across Mid-Michigan early Friday gradually moved off to the south and east during the afternoon. The northern parts of the area even managed to see some sunshine. The sunshine didn’t matter much because a stiff wind in off of Lake Huron held temperatures well below average. In some cases, more than 20 degrees below average. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will dip into the 30s for many of us early Saturday morning. There is even a chance for some patchy frost in some areas.

Bright sunshine early Saturday will give temperatures a nice jumpstart. The day’s warming will be tempered by a brisk wind that will continue in from the northeast. High temperatures lakeside will remain in the 50s, while away from the water’s edge, highs will move back into the 60s. There will be a chance for some patchy frost again early Sunday morning. Northeasterly winds Sunday will become variable, and will be much kinder and gentler. The sunshine will feel good, and high temperatures for the day will surround the 70-degree mark.

The “Pick-Day” of the holiday weekend will be Memorial Day. A good bit of sunshine will combine with a light south to southwesterly breeze to push temperatures back up to where they should be for the end of May. Our “normal” high is now 73-degrees. For the most part, high temperatures will remain in the 70s for much of next week too. On ABC12 News, we will take a look at our next chance of rain. - JR