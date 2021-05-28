JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

After a sunny start to our Thursday, the day ended with rain moving in from the west. The rain will continue and will be widespread overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s as a brisk wind in off of Lake Huron holds.

The rain will continue Friday morning, and then gradually taper off in a northwest to southeast fashion through the afternoon. The northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area may see some sun before the day is out. Highs will surround the 50-degree mark.

Strong northeasterly winds will continue Friday. Maximum sustained wind speeds will be in the 18 to 23mph range with some stronger gusts. Waves will build in the Saginaw Bay where a Gale Watch is in effect. Some lakeshore flooding will also be possible.

The Saturday through Monday stretch is looking pretty good. Saturday will be a little brighter, and highs will move back to around 60-degrees. We will be back to around 70 for Sunday afternoon. Memorial day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. - JR