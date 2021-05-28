Advertisement

Prosecutor: No criminal activity in Frankenmuth football team hazing probe

Investigation consisted of interviews with current and former players, coaches and parents
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County prosecutor has ruled there will be no criminal charges stemming from a hazing investigation involving the Frankenmuth football team.

It was 2 weeks ago that we first told you about Michigan State Police investigation.

They were looking at allegations that a novelty toy of an adult nature was brought into the locker-room after team wins.

The prosecutor says in a written statement that after interviews with current and former players, coaches, and parents, they have concluded there was no criminal conduct.

We’re working to get reaction to this decision.

We’ll have that for you tonight on ABC12 News at 6.

