Prosecutor: No criminal activity in Frankenmuth football team hazing probe

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County prosecutor has ruled there will be no criminal charges stemming from a hazing investigation involving the Frankenmuth football team.

It was 2 weeks ago that we first told you about Michigan State Police investigation.

They were looking at allegations that a novelty toy of an adult nature was brought into the locker-room after team wins.

The prosecutor says in a written statement that after interviews with current and former players, coaches, and parents, they have concluded there was no criminal conduct.

