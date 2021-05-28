United Way launches Summer Stock-Up Food Drive

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/27/2021) - According to Feeding America -- one in eight Michigan residents face hunger.

And nearly 20 percent will deal with food insecurity, even as COVID winds down.

This is the time of year when many local food pantries need a helping hand to replenish their supplies.

Which is why the United Way is kicking off the month of June with their first ever “Summer Stock Up Food Drive.”

The goal is to shore up local food pantries during the summer months, when a lot of people don’t think about the need.

Genesee County United Way CEO Jamie Gaskin explained to me what makes this food drive so important.

“During the holidays, traditionally people are gathering food, not only for themselves, but sharing it around the community. But, again, in the summer, those food banks still have the demand, but a lot of the little, local pantries, kind of have clearer shelves.”

Starting June 1st, you can drop off non-perishable goods at one of 7 Randy Wise car dealerships in Genesee, Shiawassee and northern Oakland County.

Other United Way groups statewide will also collect food at other locations through the end of June.

That food will then be distributed to local charities, churches and outreach groups to help those in their communities.

Cash donations are also being accepted through the United Way website.

“We’re really not sure how much money we’re going to raise in this first attempt at this. But, we’ll take the dollars and then we’ll distribute them to the local food pantries, based on how much we collect,” added Gaskin.

For anyone needing assistance, you can call the United Way helpline number 2-1-1.

An operator will guide you to a food pantry in your area.

More than a million people each year face hunger in Michigan.

For more information on the Summer Stock-Up, just go to our website and this story on ABC12.com.

https://www.unitedwaygenesee.org/

https://www.unitedway.org/local/united-states/michigan

