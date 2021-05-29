Advertisement

A cool start the Memorial Day weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are kicking off the Memorial Day weekend with some very chilly temperatures out there this morning. Today will be warmer than yesterday with lots of sunshine but our highs will fall well short of where we should be this time of year. Temperatures will be in the 50s near Lake Huron and in the lower 60s further inland. A northeasterly wind at 10-20 mph will also keep a chill in the air. Tonight, clear skies are expected with lows in the 30s so some patchy frost is expected again. Fire danger is low to moderate across the area so it might be a perfect night for a bonfire.

Our warming trend continues into tomorrow with bright sunshine to begin the day. We’ll see highs getting close to 70 degrees in many spots, with slightly cooler temperatures near Lake Huron. A few clouds will roll in late in the day but they should not bring any rain. A few more clouds are expected for Memorial Day itself but the forecast remains dry with temperatures getting into the lower 70s. So overall, this holiday weekend will be pretty nice but a little cool for where we should be.

Warmer weather moves in midweek with highs in the middle 70s. Our next chance for rain will come on Wednesday and Thursday, but overall chances are pretty low. It does look like we will be getting back into the 80s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

