Advertisement

Davison’s Lake Callis opens Saturday after closing last year due to coronavirus

By Kevin Goff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/28/2021) - A mid-Michigan oasis for fun in the sun and recreation opens tomorrow.

Lake Callis in Davison was closed last summer due to COVID.

But this year -- the six-year-old park is back -- and ready to welcome guests.

Crews were busy today -- stocking the concession stand -- and putting finishing touches on the park’s splash pad...

Lake Callis recreation coordinator Corey Clark explained what some of the challenges were -- when it came to reopening.

“Mainly the splash pad. We’ve had it down for an entire year. So we had to flush it out and get all the pumps running and everything like that. And then just getting the park looking good.”

Clark also revealed that they are not having a big issue with hiring as other businesses are.

“We do have a decent amount of staff, but we are always looking for more. So, if anybody is looking for a job out there, they can come on down to Lake Callis and get an application and fill it out.”

Fresh paint, manicured lawns and volleyball courts - are ready for hundreds of people to enjoy all that Lake Callis has to offer once again.

The park will also follow Michigan Department of Health & Human Service guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

Despite the end of March-like temperatures, warmer weather and more sunshine is coming this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$200,000 seized from Saginaw man
Police seize more than $200,000, cell phones from Saginaw man after MBS airport flight
Renters in Grand Blanc say because of the high demand, but low supply their monthly rent is...
Rental crisis: Tenants frustrated with increasing monthly payments
(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
The Wolverine Watchmen have been linked to an alleged plot that called for kidnapping and...
Investigation: How much danger do militia groups pose in Michigan?
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail

Latest News

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend one local city is struggling to get people to march in their...
Owosso Memorial Day Parade struggles to get community involved
Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend one local city is struggling to get people to march in their...
Owosso Memorial Day Parade struggles to get community involved
A driver fuels-up at Conlee Travel Center in Birch Run Friday
“We’re getting there:” drivers battle resurgent Memorial Day crowds
No criminal charges coming out Frankenmuth football hazing probe
No criminal charges coming out Frankenmuth football hazing probe