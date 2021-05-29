Davison’s Lake Callis opens Saturday after closing last year due to coronavirus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/28/2021) - A mid-Michigan oasis for fun in the sun and recreation opens tomorrow.

Lake Callis in Davison was closed last summer due to COVID.

But this year -- the six-year-old park is back -- and ready to welcome guests.

Crews were busy today -- stocking the concession stand -- and putting finishing touches on the park’s splash pad...

Lake Callis recreation coordinator Corey Clark explained what some of the challenges were -- when it came to reopening.

“Mainly the splash pad. We’ve had it down for an entire year. So we had to flush it out and get all the pumps running and everything like that. And then just getting the park looking good.”

Clark also revealed that they are not having a big issue with hiring as other businesses are.

“We do have a decent amount of staff, but we are always looking for more. So, if anybody is looking for a job out there, they can come on down to Lake Callis and get an application and fill it out.”

Fresh paint, manicured lawns and volleyball courts - are ready for hundreds of people to enjoy all that Lake Callis has to offer once again.

The park will also follow Michigan Department of Health & Human Service guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

Despite the end of March-like temperatures, warmer weather and more sunshine is coming this holiday weekend.

