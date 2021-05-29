Owosso Memorial Day Parade struggles to get community involved

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) -

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend one local city is struggling to get people to march in their upcoming parade.

Larry Thayer with the VFW in Owosso is helping put together the Memorial Day Parade in the city.

“The American Legion is the only one who has contacted me that they are going to be in the parade,” he said.

Last year the city wasn’t able to hold a parade because of the pandemic.

Now that they can honor those who have fallen with a parade Thayer says he doesn’t know If there will be a big turnout.

“There are not a lot of units that are stepping up, because of the, the COVID situation,” said Thayer.

“We don’t have a freshman band who normally marches in the Memorial Day Parade. So I’m not even sure we even have a band.”

Dr. Gary Duehring with the American Legion in Owosso plans to march in the parade.

He says no matter what, they will continue to honor the tradition, even if it’s just a small crowd.

“When we go down the parade route. There will be veterans lined up along the parade route guys in wheelchairs. That will make an effort to stand when, when our colors go by, they will stand and salute those colors,” he said.

Dr. Duehring says even if you don’t come out to the parade, it’s important to remember and honor to those who have fallen.

However, they are still putting the call out to the community to come and join the parade.

“This is their opportunity to thank those who aren’t able to walk the streets, who never came home and took their uniform off and hung it up. This is a chance for them to just say, thanks,” added Dr. Duehring.

The Owosso Memorial Day parade takes place on Monday starting at 6pm.

To find more details about the parade head to the City of Owosso Facebook page.

