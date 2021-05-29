Advertisement

Owosso Memorial Day Parade struggles to get community involved

By Rachel Sweet
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) -

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend one local city is struggling to get people to march in their upcoming parade.

Larry Thayer with the VFW in Owosso is helping put together the Memorial Day Parade in the city.

“The American Legion is the only one who has contacted me that they are going to be in the parade,” he said.

Last year the city wasn’t able to hold a parade because of the pandemic.

Now that they can honor those who have fallen with a parade Thayer says he doesn’t know If there will be a big turnout.

“There are not a lot of units that are stepping up, because of the, the COVID situation,” said Thayer.

“We don’t have a freshman band who normally marches in the Memorial Day Parade. So I’m not even sure we even have a band.”

Dr. Gary Duehring with the American Legion in Owosso plans to march in the parade.

He says no matter what, they will continue to honor the tradition, even if it’s just a small crowd.

“When we go down the parade route. There will be veterans lined up along the parade route guys in wheelchairs. That will make an effort to stand when, when our colors go by, they will stand and salute those colors,” he said.

Dr. Duehring says even if you don’t come out to the parade, it’s important to remember and honor to those who have fallen.

However, they are still putting the call out to the community to come and join the parade.

“This is their opportunity to thank those who aren’t able to walk the streets, who never came home and took their uniform off and hung it up. This is a chance for them to just say, thanks,” added Dr. Duehring.

The Owosso Memorial Day parade takes place on Monday starting at 6pm.

To find more details about the parade head to the City of Owosso Facebook page.

The VFW will be hosting the Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 31st at 6:00 p.m. The City of Owosso Public Safety...

Posted by City of Owosso Government on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$200,000 seized from Saginaw man
Police seize more than $200,000, cell phones from Saginaw man after MBS airport flight
Renters in Grand Blanc say because of the high demand, but low supply their monthly rent is...
Rental crisis: Tenants frustrated with increasing monthly payments
(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
The Wolverine Watchmen have been linked to an alleged plot that called for kidnapping and...
Investigation: How much danger do militia groups pose in Michigan?
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail

Latest News

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend one local city is struggling to get people to march in their...
Owosso Memorial Day Parade struggles to get community involved
A driver fuels-up at Conlee Travel Center in Birch Run Friday
“We’re getting there:” drivers battle resurgent Memorial Day crowds
No criminal charges coming out Frankenmuth football hazing probe
No criminal charges coming out Frankenmuth football hazing probe
Lake Callis in Davison opens Saturday
Davison’s Lake Callis opens Saturday after closing last year due to coronavirus