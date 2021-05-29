Advertisement

Plane lands hard on Bishop Airport runway

The two people on board are uninjured after a dropping 15 feet and landing
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/29/21) Two people aboard a privately owned plane are uninjured after experiencing a hard landing at Bishop International Airport on Saturday morning.

Bishop spokesperson Pat Corfman said the incident did not have a large impact on runways. He said the Piper PA-32 Cherokee took off from a Bishop runway at around 9:15 a.m. The plane got around 15 feet off the ground when the engine sputtered.

The two people onboard — who are relatives — put out their landing gear and dropped to the ground safely. Corfman said the crew thinks they forgot to switch gas tanks.

Commercial flights at Bishop International Airport are running as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

