Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another Frost Advisory is in effect.

Overnight will be clear with lows in the mid 30s.

Look for lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs near 70 degrees.

Memorial Day is looking picture perfect with normal temperatures in the low 70s.

Next week stays dry until a chance of showers Wednesday.

There’s a better chance for rain or a few thunderstorms Thursday.

By the end of the week, temperatures return into the 80s.

