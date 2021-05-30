Advertisement

Michigan officials confirm 445 new virus cases, 49 deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -(05/29/21)- Health officials in Michigan are confirming 445 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths from the virus. Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services says the numbers reported Saturday pushed the state’s total virus cases to 887,719 and deaths to 19,163 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago. Of the 49 deaths confirmed Saturday, 48 were identified from a review of vital records. Officials say more than 4.5 million residents have been vaccinated.

