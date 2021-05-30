Advertisement

MSU podcast to focus on mental health concerns of young adults

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) -(05/29/21)- Mental health issues experienced by young adults will be the topic of a 10-episode podcast from Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit and WDET public radio. The first episode of the latest Science of Grief podcast is scheduled to air Wednesday. The series makes space for young adults to share stories, science, and solutions for those who are exploring their grief and mental health. Science Gallery Detroit Community Engagement Manager Natasha T. Miller will host the program. Science Gallery Detroit is a collaborative initiative presented by Michigan State University and Science Gallery International.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$200,000 seized from Saginaw man
Police seize more than $200,000, cell phones from Saginaw man after MBS airport flight
Renters in Grand Blanc say because of the high demand, but low supply their monthly rent is...
Rental crisis: Tenants frustrated with increasing monthly payments
(Top, L-R) 18-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelski and 15-year-old Trevor Grey....
Adult charges against I-75 rock throwing suspects can be dismissed, appeals court rules
The Wolverine Watchmen have been linked to an alleged plot that called for kidnapping and...
Investigation: How much danger do militia groups pose in Michigan?
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail

Latest News

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Michigan hospitals loosen visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall
Healthsource WJRT
Tips for a longer life
Derek Pfaff is awaiting a face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic after surviving a suicide...
After 58 surgeries, Harbor Beach suicide survivor awaiting face transplant
A new simulator at Hurley Medical Center in Flint is helping healthcare professionals to keep...
New CPR simulator at Hurley Medical Center makes it easier for health care workers to renew certifications