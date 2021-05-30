MSU podcast to focus on mental health concerns of young adults

DETROIT (AP) -(05/29/21)- Mental health issues experienced by young adults will be the topic of a 10-episode podcast from Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit and WDET public radio. The first episode of the latest Science of Grief podcast is scheduled to air Wednesday. The series makes space for young adults to share stories, science, and solutions for those who are exploring their grief and mental health. Science Gallery Detroit Community Engagement Manager Natasha T. Miller will host the program. Science Gallery Detroit is a collaborative initiative presented by Michigan State University and Science Gallery International.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.