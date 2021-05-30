Warming up as we head into Memorial Day

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - After a frosty start to the day, we will end up seeing a very pleasant day here in Mid-Michigan and that’s because of tons of sunshine and less wind off of Lake Huron. Highs today will end up being in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It’ll be a perfect day to get outside and do some yard work, grilling, or head to any Memorial Day weekend events that are planned.

Overnight, clouds will begin to move in from the west and that’ll set the stage for a partly to mostly cloudy day for Memorial Day. It still does appear that we’ll stay dry, but a few models are now bringing in a sprinkle or two during the afternoon, but overall chances are very low. It looks like any festivities going on tomorrow should be just fine with warmer temperatures, too. Highs should be in the lower 70s.

After the long holiday weekend ends, we’ll see some nice weather for Tuesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and temps in the 70s. Rain and storm chances return to the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, it doesn’t appear either day will be a washout. We do see drier and much warmer temperatures by the end of the week and into next weekend. It looks like we’ll be back into the 80s for the first weekend of June.

