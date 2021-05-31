17-year-old dead after Memorial Day weekend crash in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 17-year-old girl died after she drove into the path of a car in Saginaw County on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Kirsten Franzel of Swan Creek Township was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Curtis Road in Bridgeport Township when she ran a stop sign at Sheridan Road in front of a Pontiac G6, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The northbound Pontiac slammed into the driver’s side of Franzel’s Jeep, causing it to roll over and pinning her inside.

Investigators say Franzel was pronounced dead on the scene. A 22-year-old woman from Lansing who was driving the Pontiac was transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.