Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic
Flint Bishop International Airport Interior
Plane lands hard on Bishop Airport runway
MSP and Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 21-year-old man found shot to death in parked car in Saginaw
The 32-year-old father died after 5 teenagers threw rocks over an I-75 overpass.
3 of 5 Clio teens accused in deadly rock throwing case released from jail
COVID-19
Michigan officials confirm 445 new virus cases, 49 deaths

Latest News

This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University...
‘The foundation of the wealth:’ Why Black Wall Street boomed
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Heritage parade commemorates Tulsa massacre's 100th anniversary
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from...
Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County
President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery