2-year-old dies after falling off tractor in northern Oakland County, police say

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 2-year-old died after falling off a tractor in northern Oakland County on Saturday evening.

A 33-year-old man was giving two 2-year-old male cousins a ride on a tractor in the 600 block of Nelson William Drive in Brandon Township when one of the boys fell off, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Family members began administering CPR before emergency crews arrived.

An ambulance rushed the boy to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where he was pronounced dead. Police say an autopsy showed the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Investigators say the 33-year-old admitted to consuming alcohol before getting on the tractor with his cousins. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office obtained blood samples from the suspect to determine his blood alcohol level.

Reports will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible criminal charges when the blood test results come back.

