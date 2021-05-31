Advertisement

Burton honors Memorial Day with annual parade on Center Road

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A parade in Burton on Memorial Day offered a chance to pause during the holiday weekend to remember those who paid the ultimate price for Americans’ freedom.

The parade was part of a day full of events in Burton honoring all military men and women.

“If it weren’t for our veterans, we wouldn’t be able to do this. We can’t take our freedom for granted,” said Tracy Krumm of Flint.

Mid-Michigan is also celebrating getting back to normal and ditching the masks outdoors.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a Flint man led police on a chase along M-24 from...
Police: Carjacking near Clio leads to chase and crash in Lapeer County
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan secretary of state defends appointment system amid legislative scrutiny
17-year-old dead after Memorial Day weekend crash in Saginaw County
2-year-old dies after falling off tractor in northern Oakland County, police say
Downtown Sanford, Michigan one year after the failures of the Sanford and Edenville dams.
Hung out to dry: lakeless locals lose-out on Memorial Day traffic

Latest News

VFW Post 9931 is located in Saginaw.
Saginaw honors Memorial Day with annual parade
The Burton Memorial Day parade proceeds down Center Road.
Burton hosts annual Memorial Day parade on Center Road
Kearsley Park in Flint
Flint City Council candidates spend Memorial Day sprucing up Kearsley Park
The Saint Charles community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old cheerleader, band member and...
St. Charles community remembers 17-year-old recent graduate killed in crash